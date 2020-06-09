Assam to create 100 Farmers’ Producers Company: CM Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the operations of the agriculture department at Krishi Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday.

He stated the youth should be motivated to take up farming as a means of livelihood and occupation. He instructed the Director of Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation to set up 100 Farmers’ Producers Company to revive the agricultural production, distribution, and linkages to local, national, and international markets. These companies would have the capacity of employing almost 500 youths. He further added, the youth should adopt and achieve the target of ‘Atma Nirbhar Assam’.

The CM also instructed the Assam Seeds Corporation Limited to set up at least one seed distribution centre in every district and produce the seeds that farmers require within the state itself.