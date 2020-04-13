Assam To Follow Centre’s Decision on Lockdown: Himanta

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that there is a possibility of extending the lockdown after April 14. He said that they will follow the instruction of the Centre.

Addressing a press conference at NHM Office, Sarma said, “The lockdown might be extended. We will not decide anything of our own and will go with the decision of the Centre. There might be some relaxation but inter-state connection will be closed. We will follow the instruction to be provided by the Central government within 1-2 days.”

Speaking about the new positive case of COVID-19 in the state, Sarma said that the sample was collected on April 10 and it came positive today. The person has been admitted to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH). He is also related to the Nizamuddin Markaz event, said the minister.

Reiterating about the positive case which came from Nagaland, the minister said that, he is undergoing treatment at GMCH and his father and driver have been kept in isolation.

The minister further informed that till date 3,209 samples have been collected out of which 300 are negative and 31 positive. 1,421 samples are related to Nizamuddin and the results of 34 samples are yet to come.

He further stated that there are 85582 PPE kits and industrialist Mukesh Ambani has provided 10,000 PPE kits to Assam and 91-95000 masks. The Centre has provided 5000 PPE kits to the state. He said that 2 lakhs kit will be kept in order to avoid the scarcity.

The minister further stated that the tea garden workers will be provided with triple layer masks and also instructed the deputy commissioners of the districts to identify BPL families who would be given Rs. 25,000.

He also stated that from today itself the number of stranded youths outside the state will be identified and they can contact us on the phone number: 9615471547. After we receive contacts from the youths we will bring back to the state.