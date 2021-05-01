Assam To Get 30 MT Oxygen Within 1 Month: HBS

In a bid to tackle oxygen shortage, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on visited the oxygen producing unit of Premier Cryogenics at Sualkuchi on Saturday and asked the management to revive the units.

With this, Assam will start getting 30 MT of oxygen within a month, Sarma said.

The decision was taken amidst worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

It may be mentioned that the oxygen producing unit was shut down for a prolonged period of time.

#Oxygen unit Premier Cryogenics in Saukuchi, Ghy with a capacity of 30 MT was shut down for long for various reasons. Today I visited the factory to request management to revive both units. So glad that within a month Assam will start getting 30 MT more O2.” He tweeted.