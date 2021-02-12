Assam To Get Electric Train in March: NFR

In a first of its kind, electric train service will be launched in Assam soon. The electric train will run from New Bongaigaon to Rangia from March, informed Public Relation Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Nripen Bhattacharyya.

Bhattacharyya informed that the electric train will run till Guwahati from May which will extend to Lumding, and Dibrugarh. “The electric train will be beneficial for the passengers as it will take short time to reach the destination. The electric run goods train has already reached Cooch Bihar,” informed Bhattacharyya.

He further stated that there won’t be any pollution on the electric-run train. The charging station will be at Bongaigaon, Sorbhog, Nalbari, and Kamakhya adding that the workers are busy working for electric trains at Agyathuri station. Around 200 workers are working day and night for providing the service of the electric train.