Assam will soon get a new national park, informed Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday.

The map of the new park, which is named ‘Raimona National Park’, was unveiled by the forest minister today at Mathanguri, Manas National Park. It is going to be the 6th national park in the state which will add to Assam’s biodiversity cap.

The minister, while sharing few pictures of the map on twitter, stated that the process of approval has already been initiated.