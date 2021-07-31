Assam to Receive 7 Lakhs Vaccine by Today Evening: Keshab Mahanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Manviya and discussed various issues related to the COVID-19 situation.

Here are the key highlights of the meeting:

  • Union Health Ministry approved additional vaccines for Assam
  • Assam has 9 lakh COVID-19 vaccines available in stock
  • The state will receive another 7 lakhs vaccines by today evening
  • Assam will receive Rs. 700 crores from the Centre under Emergency Covid Response Fund and 15% of the fund will be released immediately
  • The state will complete its vaccination process by December, 2021
  • Lifting of restrictions in inter-district movement will be discussed before publishing the next SOP
  • The Union Health minister has directed to complete the construction of AIIMS as soon as possible
  • The state seeks financial assistance from the Centre for the construction of the medical colleges. Decision of setting up of five new medical colleges have been taken in the budget session of the state Assembly
