Assam To Set Up 104 High Schools In Tea Gardens

In a first, the Assam government will lay the foundation of 104 high schools in tea gardens on November 1 and 2, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet, Sarma said, “Regular classes will commence from next academic year onwards”.

Earlier, the minister said, “Each high school will cater to a cluster of five to six gardens tea gardens”.

Rupees 1.9 crores have been allotted for the construction and infrastructure of each school.

Construction of 119 schools were proposed by the government, however, due to unavailability of land in certain tea gardens and the imposition of model code of conduct in the BTAD region only 104 schools will be constructed initially, the minister added.