Top StoriesRegional

Assam To Set Up 104 High Schools In Tea Gardens

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
1

In a first, the Assam government will lay the foundation of 104 high schools in tea gardens on November 1 and 2, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet, Sarma said, “Regular classes will commence from next academic year onwards”.

Earlier, the minister said, “Each high school will cater to a cluster of five to six gardens tea gardens”.

Related News

Gujarat: Assam’s Santanu Kalita Projected Spicejet’s…

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across NE States

Typhoon Goni: Philippines Asks 2 Lakhs To Evacuate

Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Blockade Enters 4th day

Rupees 1.9 crores have been allotted for the construction and infrastructure of each school.

Construction of 119 schools were proposed by the government, however, due to unavailability of land in certain tea gardens and the imposition of model code of conduct in the BTAD region only 104 schools will be constructed initially, the minister added.

You might also like
Regional

OIL Engineer Electrocuted To Death In Baghjan

National

55 More Maharashtra Cops Test COVID-19 +

Regional

Youth dies while cleaning well in Hatigaon

Regional

Black Flag Protest by AASU against BJP today

Regional

Assam Ranji Player Mukhtar to train in Australia

Regional

ASSAM | Doctors to halt services on Tuesday

Comments
Loading...