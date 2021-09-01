Assam Govt To Submit Proposal To Centre On New Palm Oil Mission By Next Week

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government is likely to submit its proposal for the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) to the Centre by next week.

He also said that the government will be looking forward to make maximum benefit out of the Centre’s new mission to boost palm oil production.

He made the stated during a video conference with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy and chief ministers of northeastern states on agriculture and horticulture-related issues of the region.

Currently, Assam has 350 hactres of oil palm cultivation covering Goalpara, Bongaigaon and Kamrup (R) districts, he said.

Earlier last month, the Union cabinet had given its approval to aunch a new Mission on Oil palm named as National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme with special focus on the North east region and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The total financial structure stands at Rs 11,040 crore, out of which, the northeastern region will be allotted Rs 5,850 crore.