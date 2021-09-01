Assam Govt To Submit Proposal To Centre On New Palm Oil Mission By Next Week

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
palm oil

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government is likely to submit its proposal for the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) to the Centre by next week.

He also said that the government will be looking forward to make maximum benefit out of the Centre’s new mission to boost palm oil production.

He made the stated during a video conference with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy and chief ministers of northeastern states on agriculture and horticulture-related issues of the region.

Related News

Gaurav Gogoi Stresses On Extending Vistadome Train Service…

Assam Records 570 New Covid Cases, Death Toll Falls To 5

3 Million Indian Accounts Banned From WhatsApp: Report

Cotton University PG Admission Process To Start From Sept 4

Currently, Assam has 350 hactres of oil palm cultivation covering Goalpara, Bongaigaon and Kamrup (R) districts, he said.

Earlier last month, the Union cabinet had given its approval to aunch a new Mission on Oil palm named as National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme with special focus on the North east region and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The total financial structure stands at Rs 11,040 crore, out of which, the northeastern region will be allotted Rs 5,850 crore.

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam Commissionerate Gets ISO Certification

National

Railways to recruit for 1.3 lakh vacancies

National

APW Files Statement Against Prateek Hajela In The CID

Top Stories

Assam Election: Two AIUDF Leaders Suspended

Top Stories

Cyclone Maha : More Rains Forecast in Maharashtra, Goa

Assam

COVID-19 Assam: Karbi Anglong Politician Dies