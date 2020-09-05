Assam Tops EODB 2019 Ranking Among NE States

Assam in the NorthEast region topped the ease of doing business ranking 2019, while Andhra Pradesh retained its top position nationally, the commerce and industry ministry released the State Business Reform Action Plan Ranking on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh and Telangana secured the second and third place respectively.

Uttar Pradesh from North India, Andhra Pradesh from South India, West Bengal from East India, Madhya Pradesh from West India topped the ranking. Among Union Territories, Delhi received the top spot.

This ranking is based on implementation of business reform action plan, Piyush Goyal said.

“Government of India has been making efforts to streamline business regulation through a single window system, labour law reforms, reforms in Disputes Act etc. to make doing business quick and economical,” he said.

“India’s steadfast commitment to reforms is evident from the steady climb from 142nd rank in 2014 to 63rd rank in 2019 in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Ranking,” Goyal said.

“If a state has a high ranking, it does not mean it is superior to others in any way. Efforts put in by all states count,” the minister added.