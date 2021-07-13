Assam: Travel Relaxations For All Competitive & Entrance Exams’ Applicants

Assam Police on Tuesday informed that those candidates appearing for all offline competitive and entrance examinations amid the near lockdown Covid-19 restrictions and are accompanied with a companion will be exempted from inter-district movement, curfew timings, pillion riding, and odd and even rules on production of an admit card.

The notification is also applicable to candidates appearing for Armed Force’s examinations as well.

Currently, curfew has been clamped across different districts with different timings.

This is to once again answer queries regarding students appearing for All India Competitive/Entrance Exams:



Candidates along with a companion are exempted from inter district movement, curfew timings, pillion riding & odd even rules on production of Physical or E Admit Card. — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 13, 2021

Moreover, according to the latest guidelines issued by the Assam government, the inter-movement district is prohibited to contain the further spread of Covid-19.

“Applicants appearing for Armed Forces Exams are also exempted from inter-district travel restrictions on the production of a valid Call Letter/Admit Card,” the tweet added.

