Assam: Treasury Staffer Arrested For Taking Bribe From Cop To Release PF Fund

By Pratidin Bureau
treasury

A woman treasury office employee has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a uniformed police personnel in Nagaon district.

The employee, identified as Khushbi Harlalka, works as a Junior Accounts Assistant. She was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from constable Nabin Bora to release his Governement Provident Fund (GPF) money.

“Bora had informed me that she had demanded money from him and a trap was laid to catch her red-handed. A team of policewomen in plain clothes was posted at her office and they videographed her accepting bribe from the constable, and nabbed her,” Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said.

