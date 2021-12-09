Assam: Truck Carrying Wine Seized In Jorabat

In a big bust in the Jorabat area in Assam on Thursday, police recovered wine being illegally transported into the state.

The truck in which the wine was being transported was reportedly coming in from Khetri towards Guwahati when it was caught.

The truck was reportedly carrying 400 cartons of Meghalaya’s luxury wine when it was caught in the Jorabat area.

Meanwhile, the police have detained the truck driver, identified as one Narayan Shah. The truck had registration numbers AS 01 EC 8525.

ALSO READ: Bokajan Police Raid Pharmacy, Seize Banned Cough Syrup Bottles

