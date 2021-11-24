Assam: Truck Recovered Day After Accident On Kaliabhomora Bridge And Falling Into River

The truck was on its way to Banderdewa in Lakhimpur in Assam from Dimapur in Nagaland.

Rescue teams on Tuesday were able to recover the truck a day after it had rammed into the railings of the Kaliabhomora Bridge in Sonitpur district of Assam, and fell into the Brahmaputra. The truck was reportedly recovered from 10 metres under the water.

The police have identified the driver and helper of the truck as Rajib Biswakarma and Amit Sonar from documents found inside a bag, recovered by the rescue teams. They two though, remain missing.

The truck was on its way to Banderdewa in Lakhimpur in Assam from Dimapur in Nagaland. It was carrying 16 MTs of iron rods and other materials informed Sonitpur SP Dhananjay P Ghanawat.

The truck had fallen into the river from the middle of the bridge at around 1.30 am on Monday. Police patrolling party noticed the broken railing on Monday morning, bringing the incident to light.

SP Ghanawat further said that the rescue operations for the day were halted due to darkness and it would resume again on the next day, adding that teams from SDRF, DRF, and river police were involved in the rescue operations.

