Assam: Two Dead In Separate Accidents

In a tragic road accident on Monday morning a school student was killed in Dhubri’s Bilasipara.

The accident occurred after a truck hit the boy. The deceased minor has been identified as Muktarul Islam.

Islam hailed from Dudhnath Hill village.

An investigation is underway, while, a hostile situation has erupted in the village.

Meanwhile, in another separate accident a two-wheeler driver was killed in Tezpur Mission Chariali on Sunday evening.

The scooty driver identified as Deepak Deka was hit by a Altro Bus. He died on the spot. Deka was an employee of Tezpur University.