Assam: Two Dead In Separate Accidents
In a tragic road accident on Monday morning a school student was killed in Dhubri’s Bilasipara.
The accident occurred after a truck hit the boy. The deceased minor has been identified as Muktarul Islam.
Islam hailed from Dudhnath Hill village.
An investigation is underway, while, a hostile situation has erupted in the village.
Meanwhile, in another separate accident a two-wheeler driver was killed in Tezpur Mission Chariali on Sunday evening.
The scooty driver identified as Deepak Deka was hit by a Altro Bus. He died on the spot. Deka was an employee of Tezpur University.