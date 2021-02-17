Assam: Two Dead In Separate Road Accidents

Two people have lost their lives in different road accidents across the state on Wednesday.

In a tragic road accident on Wednesday morning a school student was killed in Karimganj’s Ilashpur region.

As per sources the accident took place on Barigram’s Kamalatila road while a dumper hit the student.

The deceased identified as Mehbooba Begum was a student of class nine.

Moreover, students blocked the road with the deceased body where the accident took place.

On the other hand, another road accident took place in Sonapur’s Kamalajari where a dumper hit a scooter rider.

The deceased has been identified as Rupak Handique. Meanwhile, the dumper driver fled away from the scene.

Local demanded that the administration should take action against the matter.