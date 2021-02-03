Assam: Two Fire Incidents Reported

A major fire broke out in a warehouse, where Oil was stored, at Jhanji’s Jorabari, Amguri in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per sources, more than four fire brigades tried to douse the flame.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Later OIL and ONGC’s official reached the spot to observe the incident. Notably, the reason behind the stored OIL is still mysterious to everyone.

However, Amguri and Gaurisagar police reached the spot soon after receiving information and started an investigation. A proper investigation by the police into the incident will reveal the actual cause of the incident.

On the other hand, at least eleven shops were gutted after a massive fire erupted in Sarthebari’s Pithadi Market late Tuesday night. Locals fortunately were able to douse the fire.