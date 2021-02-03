Assam: Two Fire Incidents Reported

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
0

A major fire broke out in a warehouse, where Oil was stored, at Jhanji’s Jorabari, Amguri in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per sources, more than four fire brigades tried to douse the flame.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Related News

Nirmala Sitharaman to Visit Assam on February 6

Diphu: A Youth Dies Due to Food Poisoning at CM’s Event

Sivasagar: Enquiry Committee Formed To Probe Microphone…

29,700 Teachers To Get Appointment on Feb 5: Himanta

Later OIL and ONGC’s official reached the spot to observe the incident. Notably, the reason behind the stored OIL is still mysterious to everyone.

However, Amguri and Gaurisagar police reached the spot soon after receiving information and started an investigation. A proper investigation by the police into the incident will reveal the actual cause of the incident.

On the other hand, at least eleven shops were gutted after a massive fire erupted in Sarthebari’s Pithadi Market late Tuesday night. Locals fortunately were able to douse the fire.

You might also like
Regional

Guwahati: Heavy rain triggers landslide in Maligaon

Regional

COVID19: Assam reports 184 new cases, state tally rise to 4694

Regional

Mizoram: Frequent Earthquakes Make Residents Shift To Tents

Regional

Clause VI to be implemented soon: Modi

Business

NS Vishwanathan Re-appointed as RBI Dy. Governor

Regional

P&RD scam : FIR against Naba Doley

Comments
Loading...