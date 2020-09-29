Assam: Two IAS Officers Leave State

By Pratidin Bureau
Two IAS officers Sanjay Lohia and M Angamuthu left Assam on Monday. Lohia was the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Lohia was also very close to CM.

Lohia served in Delhi in deputation during the rule of Congress also and after the BJP government came into rule in Assam he was brought back from Delhi by Sarbananda Sonowal.

On the other hand, M Angamuthu also served as Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) district for long and later served as Commissioner & Secretary to the government of Assam, Urban Development, WPT & BC.

