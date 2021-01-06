Assam: Two Journalists Arrested For Blackmailing

Two arrested in Sivasagar
Two journalists were arrested for blackmailing a wine shop owner in Sivasagar district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the two journalists identified as Rintu Senchowa and Chandan Gogoi hails from Namti and Jhanji.

The allegation has been raised against the two journalists for demanding Rs 1 lakh from a wine shop in the leadership of Apurba Gogoi, district president of the unemployed Security Council.

Police has also arrested Gogoi in connection to it.

