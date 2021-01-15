Assam: Two Massive Fire Incidents Reported

Amid the Magh Bihu celebration, a devastating fire took place at a market in Dhing in the wee hours of Friday.

Seven shops, including the clothing store, the grocery store, the cosmetics shop, were completely gutted down in the fire. More than 50 lakh rupees of goods and properties were destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire yet to be ascertained.

Later fire-fighters arrived at the scene and put out the blaze.

In a separate incident, a fire also took place at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Gahapur on Friday at around 3 pm.

The fire destroyed the house of a man identified as Krishna Chhetri and livestock such as goats, ducks, and chickens were killed.

The fire expanded massively due to a cylinder blast triggered by a short circuit.

The locals tried to douse the fire, though most of the items in Krishna Chhetri’s house have already been destroyed.

No causalities have been reported in the fire.