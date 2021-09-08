Assam: Two Minor Girls Rescued From Human Trafficking Bid

Two minor girls were rescued by Assam police from an alleged human trafficking bid in two separate cases.

While the first case was registered in Dispur police on September 3, the next one was registered at Khetri police station two days later on September 5.

As per a report, both the girls were lured by the accused persons in the two cases.

In the first case, the victim was tracked along with the accused in a bus which was on its way from Dhubri to Goalpara. The bus was intercepted soon after and the minor girl was rescued.

The accused, identified as one Prashad Majhi hailing from Barpeta, was arrested.

In the next case, Khetri police tracked the victim along with the accused in Hojai’s Lanka based on a tip off by East Guwahati police station and rescued the minor girl.

The accused was identified as one Md Amanuddin. Both were brought to Khetri police station for further course of legal action.