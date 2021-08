Assam: Two More Accused Killed In Police Encounter

Two accused thieves were killed in an encounter on Saturday in Goalpara while trying to flee police custody.

They were gunned down by the Assam Police during a retaliatory firing at Karbala in Gobindopur.

The thieves were injured from the bullet shot but were later pronounced dead.

Moreover, a pistol was recovered as well.

Over 20 criminals have been killed in similar encounters, while, over 30 have sustained bullet injuries since May this year.