Assam: Two New Cases Included in COVID-19 Tally

Assam registered two new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday evening taking the state’s tally to 597. The cases are reported from Nagaon.

This was informed by state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

📌Alert ~ Two new cases of #COVID19+ reported from Nagaon.



↗️Total cases 597

↗️Recovered 62

↗️Active cases 528

↗️Deaths 04

↗️Migrated 03



Update 4:20 am / May 26#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/0qCTxMFxcO — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2020

With the new cases, the active case in the state now stands at 528, recovered 62, deaths 4, and 3 migrated.

However, Assam recorded the highest spike of cases on Monday with 156 numbers.