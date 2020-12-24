Assam: Two Road Accident Reported In Tinsukia

In a tragic incident on Thursday, one person was killed in a road accident at Doom Dooma town in Tinsukia district.

As per reports, the accident took place when a swift car has hit the deceased person identified as one Abhiram Rajak, an employee of Tara Tea Estate, who died on spot. Reportedly, the driver of the swift had taken the deceased person into his car and later surrendered in Arunachal’s Roing police station. After the incident, tea garden workers blocked the roads of Doom Dooma as they staged protest demanding Rajak’s justice.

On the other hand, a road accident also took place in Tinsukia’s Na-pukhuri.

Reportedly, a bike rider died on the spot and another injured while they were hit by a truck on the Tinsukia- Duliajan connecting road. The driver of the truck fled from the scene after the accident occurred.

It maybe stated that the number of the truck was AS-23 BC 4906 and the bike number plate was AS-06 T 1301.