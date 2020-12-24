Assam: Two Road Accident Reported In Tinsukia

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Accident
166

In a tragic incident on Thursday, one person was killed in a road accident at Doom Dooma town in Tinsukia district.

As per reports, the accident took place when a swift car has hit the deceased person identified as one Abhiram Rajak, an employee of Tara Tea Estate, who died on spot. Reportedly, the driver of the swift had taken the deceased person into his car and later surrendered in Arunachal’s Roing police station.  After the incident, tea garden workers blocked the roads of Doom Dooma as they staged protest demanding Rajak’s justice.

On the other hand, a road accident also took place in Tinsukia’s Na-pukhuri.

Related News

20th Prag Cine Awards on Jan 30

World’s 1st Hospital on Wheels ‘Lifeline Express’ Reaches…

Pratima Baruah Pandey Award to Pabitra Rabha

Guwahati: SMSS Observes ‘Manav Shrinkhal’ Against CAA

 Reportedly, a bike rider died on the spot and another injured while they were hit by a truck on the Tinsukia- Duliajan connecting road. The driver of the truck fled from the scene after the accident occurred.

It maybe stated that the number of the truck was AS-23 BC 4906 and the bike number plate was AS-06 T 1301.

You might also like
Top Stories

India votes for most crucial phase

National

Seelampur Violence: Delhi Police Arrested 6 People

Regional

Leopard Attack, Ten Injured In Cachar

Regional

Dibrugarh: Stones pelted at CM Sonowal’s house

World

Verdict In Kulbhushan Jadhav Case On July 17

Regional

GU Degree Results on July 10

Comments
Loading...