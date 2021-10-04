Assam: Unaccounted Cash Of Rs 47.5 Lakh Recovered In Tinsukia

By Pratidin Bureau on October 4, 2021

Unaccounted cash of Rs 47,50,000 was recovered from a house in Assam’s Tinsukia late Sunday night.

As per reports, the cash was recovered by Rajputana Rifles and Tinsukia police during a joint operation at a house of a person named Jagdish Chauhan, a resident of Ledo Bazaar.

The investigation commenced around 10 pm and went on for two hours. It is not clear whether the cash is legal or illegal.

Chauhan owns a grocery store and two dried fish shops.

Notably, Chauhan was earlier arrested on suspicion of having links with ULFA-I.

Further investigation is on.

AssamTinsukiaunaccounted cash
