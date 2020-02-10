Assam Universities under the watch

The Universities of Assam are under watches of police and the intelligence officials have infiltrated into most of the WhatsApp groups having political leadings.

This came following the direction from the highest level at the last DGP’s conference in December 2019 at Pune, which was attended by the Prime Minister of Indi a Narendra Modi.

FROM keeping a watch on universities where people may indulge in “activities threatening the country’s integrity” to infiltrating their WhatsApp groups — these are among the many initiatives listed in a note circulated to top police officers in states after the annual conference of Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) held in December in Pune and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police officers who attended the conference and who later reviewed the set of directives told media that the objective is to be aware of activities taking place on university campuses.

“Emphasis has been laid at the conference on being in touch with the student community, to have prior knowledge of any potentially sensitive situation and prepare for it. We should not be caught in a situation where someone springs a surprise on us,” said a DGP who attended the conference, but did not want to be named.

These instructions are part of a lengthy list of the ‘action points’ which were recently circulated to police forces across the country after the three-day-long conference at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune between December 6 and 8, 2019.

Another senior IPS officer said maintaining a watch on WhatsApp conversations is standard policing practice. “At every level, we make sure our people are part of WhatsApp groups run by different political parties, by those of right-wing and left-wing thought, of Muslims, Dalits, trade and labour unions, students and other organisations and bodies planning protests or demonstrations,” said the official.