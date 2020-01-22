Assam: University Students’ Boycott Classes against CAA

The students of Cotton University, Dibrugarh University, Tezpur University, and Gauhati University have observed a mass hunger strike programme on Wednesday by boycotting classes in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The students have boycotted the classes and sat in the hunger strike from 10 AM to 5 PM, the time since the opening of the Supreme Court till its closing as the top court will hear the pleas against CAA.

The students said that they will not accept CAA in any circumstances and that they have hope on the Supreme Court and will give a suitable verdict against the Act.

It may be mentioned here that the students’ fraternity has opposed CAA since its implementation by the Centre saying that they can’t accept a law that will destroy the dignity of the Assamese. The students said that CAA won’t be accepted and demanded the government to withdraw the same immediately.