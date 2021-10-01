Assam: Huge Amount Of Urea Fertilizer Seized In Dhubri, 3 Held

A carrier van loaded with a huge amount of smuggled urea fertilizer was seized at Assam’s Dhubri late Thursday.

As per reports, the van was intercepted based on a tip-off at New Ghat area and seized the smuggled urea fertilizer.

The driver of the van, handyman, and the trader of the fertilizer has been arrested in connection to it. They were identified as Vikas Lakhra, Animesh Das, and Rahibul Islam.

As per reports, the urea fertilizers were being smuggled from West Bengal’s Barovisha.

As many as 40 sacks were seized from the smugglers.

Urea is the most important nitrogenous fertiliser in the country, that is why it has been on the list for a long while.

The arrestees have been brought to Dhubri Sadar police station and a case has been registered against them.