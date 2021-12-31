Assam: Vaccination Process in Schools & Colleges to be Completed by Jan 9

Assam Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday said that the vaccination process in schools and colleges will be completed within one week from January 3 to January 9, 2022.

Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati, the Assam health minister announced several plans to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the state. Here are the key points of the press conference:

A total of 6 lakhs 20thousand 563 people infected with COVID-19 in 2021

6 lakhs 12 thousand 282 people recovered from the disease

6164 patients succumbed to COVID-19

No Omicron cases has been confirmed in Assam yet but the state government is alert

9 thousand beds have been kept ready in the state to handle the situation of Omicron

1 thousand ICU beds ready for COVID

2600 Oxygen bed ready

The state government will increase the beds up to 25000 within one week

CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat is ready to conduct the test. Test will also be conducted at GMCH

Construction of 8 New Medical Colleges are underway and the students will be able to take admission in Dhubri Medical College next year.

The state government will be able to provide 8 new cancer hospitals in Bohag Bihu in April

The State government has given a grant of Rs. 2 lakh each to 65,900 people under Atal Amrit Abhijan

Rs. 5 lakh grant to 46,500 people under PMJAY

3361 people have been appointed in health department in the current year

19083 children have been operated under Mission Smile

One more Medical College to come up at Guwahati

MMCH services will be shut down from January 1 and people will be able to go for treatment at Pandu and Dhirenpara hospital instead of MMCH. The new hospital services will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1

The government aimed to vaccinate 10 lakhs students with Covaxin

7-day mandatory quarantine for international travelers. The quarantine is mandatory even after testing negative at Railway Station and Airports

