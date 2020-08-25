Assam: Validity of License, Pollution Certificate Extended

Assam government has extended the validity of a host of important documents like Driving License, Registration Certificate, Permits, Pollution Certificate and Fitness Certificate.

The validity date has been extended till December 31, 2020.

This was informed by Transport Minister of the State, Chandra Mohan Patowary, today.

He also said that the decision was taken to provide relief to the vehicle owners and drivers.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Validity of all motor vehicles documents like Driving Licence, Registration Certificate, Permits, Fitness Certificate, Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) extended till 31st December 2020, to provide relief to the vehicle owners and drivers.”