ASSAM: Validity of transport docs extended up to July 31

Fine for delay of payment of Commercial Tax also waived till July 31st

In view of the inconvenience faced by the people during the lockdown period, Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had a detailed discussion with the department officials on the impact of the national lockdown and decided to provide support and relief to the people related to the transport sector.

Accordingly, the Transport Department, Assam has issued an order to extend the validity of registration, license, permits, etc. till 31st July 2020.

The late payment or fine for delay of renewal of such documents has also been waived off. This order is in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Government of India.

In addition, State Government has also waived the compounding fees or fine for delay in payment of Commercial Tax of both the categories of passenger vehicles and goods vehicles till 31st July 2020 in the larger interest of the public.