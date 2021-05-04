Assam Varsity Defers Exams Scheduled For May

In view of the devastating second wave of coronavirus, Assam University, Silchar on Tuesday announced the postponement of all offline examination of the university and its affiliated colleges which were scheduled to be held in the month of May.

An order issued by the varsity read,” In pursuance of DO No. Secy(HE)/MoE/2021 dtd 3rd May 2021, all offline examination of the university and its affiliated colleges in month of May are postponed. This is issued with approval of the authority”.

In a recent order the varsity also that except for online classes, offline activities of all academic departments of the university and affiliated colleges in Cachar shall remain closed from April 28 to May 12.