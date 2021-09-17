Assam: Vishwakarma Puja Celebrated Across The State

Today, Hindu religious people are celebrating Vishwakarma Puja all over Assam.

According to holy Hinduism, there is no desire displeasure in the field of construction and creation without the blessings of the deity.

It is in this belief that the worship of Vishwakarma has been going on since ages known.

In Assam, Vishwakarma Puja is being celebrated in different regions with the worship of deity art, the god of construction.

The cultural department staff of Kaziranga National Orchid Park is also celebrating Vishwakarma Puja in the morning. The aradhana and joy of the Vishwakarma Puja are being filled with sounds around orchid park.

Today is the day of the annual puja of Vishwakarma, the adoration god of construction and technical education. Hence, the technical items and machines are washed in the Orchid park as well as all the iron-made things in the park.

In Khumtai of Assam, Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm and unique way. In the Khukandaguri village of Khumtai’s Brahmaputra area, children have celebrated Vishwakarma Puja this year in a different way.

The children gathered together in a Namghor and are offering their prayers by singing Hori-Naam and Diha-Naam on the auspicious occasion.