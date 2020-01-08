Assam Vows to Continue “Anti-CAA Stir” Until Scrapped

Although the Centre has assured the safety of the indigenous people of Assam with the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, protests against the same has not stopped and different organizations have observed series of protests demanding to scrap the act in the state.

Leading with AASU and AJYCP, other organizations have also staged protests in different parts of the state. While some observed hunger strike, some observed sit-in demonstration and others come to the streets raising slogans against the state and central government demanding to safeguard the dignity of the Assamese.

On Wednesday, the AASU and AJYCP have staged protests in different places like Goreshwar, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Dimoria, Guwahati and other parts with different names. If it is “Ranadangka” in one place then “Gana Garjan” in other but the reason being the same to withdraw the citizenship law.

Representatives from different fields like culture, education, civil societies, NGOs are seen participating in the protests.

On the other hand, a massive protest rally has been taken out at Digboi under the aegis of Chah Mazdoor Sangha and AATSA participated by tea labourers from Bogapani, Holonghabi and Sri Krishna tea estates.

Participating in a protest rally at Tengakhat, AASU General Secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said, “The people of Assam will not rest until the citizenship law is scrapped and that they will fight till their last breath to save the state from foreigners’.”

He said that a fire is burning in the heart of every Assamese. The Centre has imposed the CAA in the state forcefully disregarding concerns of the people. “We cannot take the burden of illegal immigrants entering the state after 1971, be it Hindu or Muslim. Assam is not the dumping ground of illegal Bangladeshis and therefore, not a single Bangladeshis will be accepted under the new citizenship law,” Gogoi said.

Moreover, protestors have also banned artists’ fraternity to face the wrath of anti-CAA protestors in Upper Assam.

The AASU and AJYCP, Duliajan unit have banned some of the famous actors from the Assamese film industry who belong to families linked to BJP.

The leaders of the party said that it is for the first time that they had to impose a ban on the artists’ during the anti-CAA movement.

The local committees of the organizations have decided to bar at least five such personalities from the field. The actors are Aimee Baruah, Gayatri Mahanta, Krishnamoni Chutia, Akashdeep and Pabitra Margherita.