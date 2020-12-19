Assam: Web Convention On 100 Years Of Media Education In South Asia

Commemorating hundred years of media education in South Asia, Assam based non-profit organisation Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust has organized a two day international web convention starting from Saturday.

The web convention titled ‘Hundred Years of Media Education: Decoding the South Asian Mystique’ will be attended by around 500 delegations globally in 16 plenary and technical sessions dealing with themes based on media literacy, technology trends, corporate impact, internationalisation, ideology, new signposts of quality, generalisation vs specialisation, legal currents, return to social watchdog function, communication research, language media.

The convention recalls reformist Annie Besant, who started media education in the country by offering Journalism as a subject of study along with other subjects at her National University in Chennai’s Adyar in 1920.

“The centenary year of 2020 is not just a milestone to celebrate media education, but should also be seen as an opportunity to evaluate achievements and shortcomings in this journey”, Organising secretary of the convention Dr.Ankuran Dutta said.

Dr. Dutta, who is also the Managing Trustee of ARMT, is hopeful the event would be a stepping stone in South Asia for charting an action plan for better development of media education in terms of quality instruction and employability, especially in the region which has faced with formidable challenges, yet irreversibly committed to the democratic experiment, which vests in media a vital role and responsibility.

The inaugural session has been chaired by the Convention Chair and former Pro Vice Chancellor of Assam University Prof. K.V. Nagraj, while Dr.Jatin Srivastava, Director, Institute of International Journalism, Ohio University, USA will chair the valedictory session on December 20.

Considering the kind and quantum of attention media education deserves despite of the challenges it has surpassed in the last 100 years, the convention will highlight the importance of academia-industry collaboration in future for bolstering the image of media education.

More than 50 organisations from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, Egypt, etc. have collaborated for the celebration of 100 years of media education.

The convention has been organised by Institute for International Journalism (IIJ) of Ohio University, Institute of Media Studies and Research (IMSR), Bangalore and Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT), Guwahati in association with Global Risk Journalism Hub, South Asian Communication Association (SACA), Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) and Indo-Bangla Media Educators Network.