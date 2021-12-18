Assam: Wild Elephant Carcass Recovered, Died Due To Electrocution

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Wild Elephant Death In Assam
REPRESENTATIVE

In another case of animal death due to negligence, a wild elephant carcass was found in Goalpara’s Lakhipur in Assam on Saturday

In the incident that happened at Gowalguliya village in Goalpara‘s Lakhipur, a wild elephant carcass was recovered.

The cause of death is believed to be electrocution, adding to the already long list of animal deaths due to negligence.

Related News

2 Vehicles Carrying Illegal Wood Seized By Bokakhat Police

1 Drugs Peddler Injured In Firing With Police In Biswanath

Assam: Dead Body Of 1 Recovered In Rangjuli

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Ganga Expressway In UP

Meanwhile, forest department officials were present at the spot to look into the incident.

ALSO READ: 2 Vehicles Carrying Illegal Wood Seized By Bokakhat Police

You might also like
Health

Will Assam Run Out of Oxygen?

Assam

COVID-19: Assam CM and Health Minister Meet Governor

Assam

Nath-Yogi Population Of Assam Demand Rights

National

People Flock To Pray At ‘Corona Mata’ Mandir In UP

National

There will be a new dawn & a brighter tomorrow soon: PM

Top Stories

KMSS leader arrested for anti-CAA violence