Assam: Wild Elephant Carcass Recovered, Died Due To Electrocution

In another case of animal death due to negligence, a wild elephant carcass was found in Goalpara’s Lakhipur in Assam on Saturday

In the incident that happened at Gowalguliya village in Goalpara‘s Lakhipur, a wild elephant carcass was recovered.

The cause of death is believed to be electrocution, adding to the already long list of animal deaths due to negligence.

Meanwhile, forest department officials were present at the spot to look into the incident.

