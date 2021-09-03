Assam: Wild Elephant Electrocuted, 2 Held

Assam forest department has nabbed two persons in Kamrup district’s Mirza area for allegedly electrocuting a wild elephant in a paddy field.

As per reports, the elephant was electrocuted when it came in contact with a live electrical wire that was installed around the paddy field.

Locals alerted the forest department and police after finding the wild elephant lying on the ground and on the verge of death due to electrocution.

Officials then rushed to the spot and recovered the electrical wires.

The two arrested persons will be tried as per law, a forest official said.