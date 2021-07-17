“Assam Will Not Be Another ‘Udta Punjab’,” Says CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau on July 17, 2021

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma attended Drug Eradication Ceremony in Karbi Anglong on Saturday where he said that he won’t let Assam be like “Udta Punjab”.

A two-day drug eradication campaign has been started in Karbi Anglong from today in an effort to make the district narcotic free.

CM Sarma thanked police personnel Barsingh Bay once again for his commendable efforts in busting drug peddler in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced that new Commando Battalion and Airport will be set up in Karbi Anglong along with 4 new forensic labs.

He said, “The Police will conduct anti-drug campaign with zero tolerance in Karbi Anglong starting from today.”

“Drugs worth Rs 163 crore have been seized in last two months in Assam,” said CM Sarma.

The Chief Minister also ensured that all the necessary measures will be taken to convert the state into a drug free Assam.

“Apart from ULFA (I), other extremists have used the younger generation,” said CM Sarma.

“That extremist is feeding drugs to the young generation of Assam. That’s why we have burnt illegal drugs here today to end the bad side,” he added.

The CM further stated that the people of Karbi Anglong have co-operated in the anti-drugs campaign and together Assam will fight a long war against drugs.

