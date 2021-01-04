Assam: Woman Allegedly Raped, Murdered By Lover

By Pratidin Bureau
In a heinous incident, a 21-year old woman’s dead body, who was allegedly raped, was discovered near a river of Gerugaon region in Udalguri district.

Initially, it was suspected to be suicide but the young woman was found to have bruises on her face, eyes and lips which led to the suspicion that she was raped and murdered.

A case has been registered against the accused identified as Shalman Changma in Rauta police station by the family of the deceased for allegedly committing the heinous crime.

It may be stated that the woman was in a relationship with the accused. After she went missing on December 28, her family searched the lover’s place but could not find her. Changma’s family initially denied the woman’s presence but later admitted that she was at their home.

Furthermore, family members of the victim alleged that the police have not arrested the culprit yet. Locals in the village have demanded an investigation into the matter and asked to punish the culprit severely if found guilty.

