Assam: Woman Brutally Murdered, 2 Men Critically Injured In Attack

A 40-year-old woman was killed in Assam’s Bilasipara on Tuesday after being brutally thrashed by a miscreant. Two others were left injured in the attack.

The incident took place yesterday in the Nayeralga area of Bilasipara in Assam’s Dhubri district. The woman, identified as one Manowara Khatun, a resident of Nayeralga Pt. IV, was brutally thrashed by the miscreant.

Two others were left severely injured in the attack. Meanwhile, the reason behind the barbaric attack is not known as of yet.

The two injured persons, Amiruddin aged 75, and Saddakas Ali aged 27 have been shifted to a hospital in Guwahati in critical condition. They are receiving further treatment.

Police have registered a case of murder and have opened an investigation into the matter. Search is on to find the culprit.

