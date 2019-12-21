Assam: Women protest against CAA

Backed by All Assam Student Union (AASU), women from different sections of society in Assam have been carrying out sit-in Dharna against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 on Saturday.

Lakhs of women have been taking part in the protest in Latasil in Guwahati, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Biswanath and other places in the State. They displayed placards, banners and shouted various slogans against the BJP-led government in the State as well as in the country. Holding a peaceful protest against the act, the women carried placards which read, “I reject CAA”, “Withdraw CAA”, among others.

The women protesters were especially the homemakers and they said that they fear for the future of their children. A woman protester in Latasil said, “The CAA is against the Constitution of India and is a threat to the political, culture, language and identity of people of Assam.” “We demand the government to take immediate action and scrape the bill,” added another.

Condemning killings of five protesters, another woman protestor said, “Why the government is suppressing the voice of its own youths. Why are they beating them?”