Assam Police Women’s Archery Team Bags Gold, CM Sarma Congratulates

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday congratulated women’s archery team on bagging gold in the 10th All India Police Archery held at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Lauding the efforts of the team members, the Assam Chief Minister wrote “Kudos to Hav Binuma Brahma of 10th APbn, Wubc Rita Basumatary of Goalpara DEF, Woman Police Constable Anima Majhi of 2nd APTF and WPC Binamoni Rabha of 1st APTF.

Over 350 men and women will participate in the 10th edition of the All India Police Archery Championship that began on Tuesday in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) campus. The five-day-long championship began on November 9 and will continue till November 13, informed ITBP.

More than 20 teams of the Central Armed Police Forces, State Police Forces and Central Police Organisations are participating in the championship. The history of the games is seventy years old and the first edition of all India Police games was held in 1951.

Archery was included in the list of AIPSCB controlled annual police games from 2013.

The All India Police Games- coordinated by the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) are organised every year for different sports annually.