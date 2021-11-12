Assam: Workshop On Implementation Of NEP-2020 Organized By AEC

Principal of AEC and Workshop Director, Dr. Atul Bora delivered the keynote address on the topic, ‘Creating a Roadmap for implementation of NEP-2020 in the context of Engineering and Polytechnic education of Assam’.

A workshop on the theme ‘Aligning Engineering & Polytechnic Education in the Line of National Education Policy-2020: Creating A Roadmap for the state of Assam’ was organized on Friday by The Multitasking & Sustainability Centre of Assam Engineering College (AEC).

The workshop began with the remarks of Shri Shri Biswajit Daimary, the Hon’ble Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, and Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Adviser, Education, Government of Assam.

Principal of AEC and Workshop Director, Dr. Atul Bora delivered the keynote address on the topic, ‘Creating a Roadmap for implementation of NEP-2020 in the context of Engineering and Polytechnic education of Assam’.

In his address, Dr. Bora said that a compulsory course on Sustainability is to be introduced and sustainability is to be contextualized in every aspect of the course curriculum of the engineering colleges and polytechnics. He further added that the faculties of the state polytechnics and engineering colleges will be trained at the Multitasking & Sustainability Centre on the various themes of Sustainable Development.

The Founder and Managing Partner of EduEnergy, Singapore, Dr. Deepak L. Waikar also delivered a speech on Designing Integrated Multi-Disciplinary-Holistic Curriculum in line with NEP-2020. Dr. Hemanta Doloi, University of Melbourne spoke about the Education pedagogy of the University of Melbourne and its relevance for Assam.

Padma Shri Dr. Uddhab Bharali, Innovator and Mentor Professor in AEC spoke on the importance of Innovation & Skills as per NEP-2020. Mr. Samrat Deka, Director of Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern India spoke on skills for self-employment & Entrepreneurship and NEP-2020.

Col. B Venkat, Director of Faculty Development, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, spoke on the initiatives of AICTE towards implementation of NEP-2020 and the way forward.

The concluding remarks were given by Dr. Bora and interaction with the faculty and students followed.

ALSO READ: Court Frames Murder Charges Against 4 Accused On Delhi Riots Case