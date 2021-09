In yet another major haul, Border Security Forces (BSF) seized a large amount of YABA tablets in Assam’s Karimganj on Tuesday.

As many as 20 thousand YABA tablets were recovered from a vehicle that was intercepted during the operation.

Two drug smugglers were arrested in connection to the case. They were identified as Iqbal Hussain and Gani.

Sources say the approximate cost of the seized tablets is estimated to be Rs 70 lakhs.