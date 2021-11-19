Assam: ‘Yellow Line’ Campaign Launched In Darrang

As part of the campaign, a yellow line was drawn along a 100 yards radius of an educational institution to discourage traders from selling tobacco products around them.

A special campaign called the ‘Yellow Line’ campaign was started on Thursday in Assam’s Darrang district. The idea behind the campaign is to make the surroundings of educational institutions tobacco-free.

Under provisions of the tobacco sale prohibition Act – COTPA, 2003, a fine of 200 will be slapped for crossing the line.

The campaign was launched yesterday by the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) under the District Health Society at Gerimari near Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Mangaldai. Senior officials from the police, civil, health, and education departments of the district attended the event.

The nodal officer of DTCC, Dr. Nirmal Kr Beria said that the campaign will cover a few premier secondary educational institutions in its first phase, in Magaldai and Kharupetia. He said that the institutes were selected by the Inspector of Schools, Darrang.

