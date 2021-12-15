Assam: Young Girl Murdered In Cold Blood In Jorabat’s 7 Mile

After an initial investigation, police were able to trace him and he was arrested soon after. He has been taken to Noonmati Police Station in Guwahati in Assam, where formal charges will be pressed against him.

In a horrific incident of murder in broad daylight, a young girl was reportedly killed by a miscreant in Jorabat’s 7th Mile area in Assam on Wednesday.

The miscreant, identified as one Sanjay Lalung, reportedly murdered the girl in broad daylight, in front of her mother for rejecting his love proposal.

Lalung, the accused had been forcibly approaching the girl for a long time, which the girl rejected. While she was out in the market, the accused reportedly drove in his vehicle and pulled the girl in, and killed her in cold blood.

Meanwhile, the accused was on the run after the incident. He had reportedly dumped the vehicle in which he killed the girl, which was recovered from Jorabat’s 10th Mile with the deceased body in it.

Notably, murder cases in the city are increasing at an alarming rate. In another shocking murder in the city’s Boragaon area, an 11-year-old girl was found murdered by her own father.

