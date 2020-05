An Assam youth who was stranded in Hyderabad due to the nationwide lockdown committed suicide. The youth identified as Bikram Lahari from Baksa district in Assam was working in a company at Hyderabad.

According to reports, the youth has not come to Assam for five years and it has been suspected that he was suffering from financial problems.

His family members have urged the Assam government to make an arrangement for bringing the dead body to his home.