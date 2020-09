Youth journalist Manas Jyoti Mahanta, who met with a road accident days back on Bishwakarma puja, has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon. He was admitted to GNRC hospital.

Mahanta, who was a former employee of Pratidin Time, met with an accident during the auspicious occasion of Bishwakarma puja on September 17 and was admitted to GNRC hospital since.

Various organisations including Batadrava, Jajori, Dhing and Bebjia press clubs have expressed grief over the demise of the Mahanta.