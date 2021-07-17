Assam: Yuvraj Singh Foundation to Set up 100-Bedded Pediatric ICU at AMCH

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between ‘Yuvraj Singh Foundation’ and Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) to set up a 100 bedded pediatric ICU in the hospital to boost critical care during this pandemic time.

AMCH principal cum chief Superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati said, “Basically, ‘Yuvraj Singh Foundation’ deals with children’s cancer but after Covid, they have taken an initiative to donate 100 bedded child ICU all over India. They will provide 50 beds in the first installment and another 50 will be provided by the Foundation. Out of 100 bedded pediatric ICU, 20 full-fledged ventilator beds and 80 Oxygen generated beds will be set up at the children’s ward of AMCH”.

The Yuvraj Singh Foundation is a non-profit organization established by leading Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The foundation works extensively in the healthcare sector with a focus on issues related to cancer.

AMCH was established in 1947 to provide better medical facilities to the people of the region.

ALSO READ: Tokyo: 1st Case Of COVID-19 Reported In Olympic Village