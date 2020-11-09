Assam Zoo To Open From Dec 1|Guidelines
Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden shall be opened for visitors on December 1.
The zoo authorities have assured to thoroughly sanitise using fumigation machines at the end of every day and will ensure that no congregations of visitors will be present at any one point inside the zoo.
Key Guidelines
- Visitors’ entry to the state zoo would be allowed in a staggered manner in two separate time slots. The entry for the visitors will be restricted from 8 AM to 11 AM and 1 PM to 4 PM. Each slot would have a maximum of only 450 visitors, the guidelines issued by the forest department (wildlife) said.
- A batch of 150 visitors will be allowed each hour in the time slot, the guidelines added.
- Bookings will be done online through ORCS. Booking personnel will be present at the gate to assist with the ticket booking process. No cash payment will be accepted by hand. Instead, people who do not have e-payment methods will have to deposit the exact fee amount in a drop-box.
- Visitors would have to compulsorily wear a mask. Hand sanitizers and a foot bath will be provided at the zoo’s entrance.
- Rs 500 fine will be imposed on visitors who cross over the stand-off barrier. No visitor will be allowed to spend more than two hours.
- Battery-operated vehicles would ply with only one visitor in one row.
- Visitors will not be allowed to carry any handbag, bags, polythene, cooked or packed food materials, except for a bottle of 1 to 2 litres per person. However, female visitors are allowed to carry a handbag.
- All commercial establishments like restaurants, juice shops, etc inside the zoo premises will continue to remain closed.
- Persons above 65 yrs of age, persons with co-morbidities, symptoms, children below 10 yrs and pregnant women will not be allowed entry.