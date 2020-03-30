Assam | Zubeen, Jatin Bora Pledges Rs. 1L Each to fight Covid-19

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg contributed Rs. 1lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund to fight the novel coronavirus.

Zubeen, who is currently in Mumbai for treatment has announced on Sunday that he will contribute Rs. 1 lakh for Covid-19 to the CM’s relief fund on Monday.

The singer also urged the people to cooperate with the government to fight the deadly disease by abiding the rules and regulations set by the government for the lockdown period.

On the other hand, Assamese actor Jatin Bora also contributed Rs. 1lakh to fight the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the Government of Assam has endeavoured to open five 300-bedded hospitals to treat patients infected with the coronavirus.

According to reports, the hospitals are expected to be operational within the next two months.

Among the five hospitals, four will be constructed with the contributions made by the concerned citizens of the state to fight the disease.

However, Assam has not recorded with positive cases of Covid-19. Two states of Northeast Manipur and Mizoram have reported with one positive case each of the deadly viruses.

Meanwhile, the positive cases of India reached more than 1000 and killed 27 people till Monday morning.